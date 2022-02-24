Wayne County man arrested after domestic dispute

Police report the arrest of a Rose man after a domestic dispute.

According to a news release, State Police in Walcott arrested Gregory A. Northrup, 50, of Rose following an investigation into a domestic incident.

Troopers responded to the incident which took place in the town of Butler. Northrup was charged with aggravated family offense, harassment, criminal contempt, and multiple traffic tickets.

Northrup will respond to charges at a later date.

