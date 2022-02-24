Williston seeks proposal for new childcare center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Keminni Amanor
KX News
KX News
A new daycare center will soon be in the works for residents in the Williston area.

The Williston Area Diversification group says the area needs about 4,000 openings in the future.

But only a little more than 800 were available as of 2020.

To help meet the needs of the community, a new center will be sited at the Crighton Building on the Williston State College campus.

The facility will also be used as an educational lab for students of the college and Valley City State University.

Minot thrift store giving away clothing

City and Williams County Commissioners have already committed $500,000 each to pay for the renovation and remodeling of the building.

Executive Director of Williston Economic Development Shawn Wenko said an additional daycare is important for the city.

“The biggest thing by the contribution of the city and the county and this building that is on campus is that you’re allowing a provider to get started without being saddled with a large amount of redevelopment debt of the front end and that helps a lot in this whole issue with the shortage of childcare,” said Wenko.

The childcare center project will be executed in partnership with the Williston Area Diversification Group.

Officials are now seeking proposals from licensed providers and organizations interested in operating the center.

