ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Blood Clots in COVID-19 Patients Triggered by “Rogue” Antibodies

scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finding brings researchers closer to finding the exact cause of inflammation and clotting in severe COVID-19 patients. Scientists have discovered that “rogue” antibodies found circulating in the blood of COVID-19 patients have the potential to cause cells to lose their resistance to clotting. Researchers at Michigan...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 82

Brad Legotti
4d ago

💢 Alert 💢 Misinformation 💢 this new experimental gene therapy 💉 are giving people AIDS:💉 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome 💉🧬💯 FACTs 🕵🏻

Reply(14)
56
Jim Schmitt
4d ago

THE CDC with held DATA. Now they are running scared because Democrats are going to get wiped out in the mid terms. And all the LIES AND PROPAGANDA the Democrats and the FAKE NEWS MEIDA was pushing out will put them all in a bad spot.

Reply
26
stan gore
4d ago

When you look back at previous statistics you can see that the risk for injury and death is increasing by the week, indicating that Covid-19 injections are damaging the red and white blood cells or our natural immunity, and an analysis of the official UKHSA data strongly suggests that all of the triple vaccinated population are just weeks away from developing full blown Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) from systemic vaccine poisoning!

Reply(1)
17
Related
Medical News Today

COVID-19 vaccines and blood clots: Two large studies investigate

Two large studies have found a small increase in the absolute risk of rare types of blood clot in the head following a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. An increased risk of a type called intracranial venous thrombosis only applied to individuals under 70 years of age. The...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clots#Blood Clotting#Blood Vessels#Michigan Medicine#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute#Autoantibodies#Arthritis Rheumatology
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

Discovery of New HIV Variant Sends Warning for COVID Pandemic

As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has spread throughout the world, many observers have failed to take note of the millions of illnesses and deaths caused by HIV—another virus that has approached pandemic status during its history. Now an HIV variant that is more virulent and transmissible has been discovered in the Netherlands, where it apparently has been circulating for decades, according to new research. Luckily, none of the variant’s new mutations make it resistant to widely used therapies. But the finding may offer a warning for how the COVID pandemic could proceed in the coming months: viruses do not necessarily evolve to become milder.
SCIENCE
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy