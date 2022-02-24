MoDOT, IDOT crews worked hard to pre-treat roads ahead of afternoon blast of sleet

ST. LOUIS — Conditions deteriorated quickly as the sleet and snow moved on Wednesday afternoon. The going was slow as roads became slush-covered.

With the rain moving out on Tuesday, MoDOT and IDOT could pretreat the roads this go-around. IDOT had their brine crews out as early as 7:00 a.m., using a solution customized for the differing forecast across the region.

“Unfortunately, we can’t do one size fits all. Our approach right now is to get chemicals down, break the bond, and keep everything, hopefully, from accumulating on the pavement. When we get the break between wave one and wave two, we’ll reassess,” said Joe Monroe, IDOT Operations Engineer for District 8 based out of Collinsville.

Crews on both sides of the river will be working around the clock through Thursday to keep things safe.

“I appreciated what they do for all of us that are traveling. I just hope the public would also appreciate it and give them plenty of room so they are safe. And actually…the pavement’s much better behind a plow. Every day,” said Monroe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.