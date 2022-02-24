ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea to...

Chuck Baker
4d ago

This is painful to watch knowing that no one can help Ukraine. Russia has, since it's birth, been a cancer on the planet.

Dustin greenlee
4d ago

Putin is such a lier and he will suffer defeat he is killing innocent ukrainians women and children

B4 Real
3d ago

our lady of Fatima warned us to pray for Russia. I hope we'll keep that in mind. they have a horrible monster as their leader. he's hacked countries. he makes people disappear who don't agree with him. he poisons people who expose him, and he invades other countries.

NBC News

