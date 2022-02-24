ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves men’s tennis loses to Lander

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
GREENWOOD — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (6-5, 0-1 SAC) fell to the No. 10 ranked Lander Bearcats on Monday.

Lander took the No. 3 doubles position by a score of 6-1 and the No. 2 position by a score of 6-2. However, even with the doubles point already in the hands of the Bearcats, Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) did not go down without a fight, but it was not enough as they fell by a score of 6-3.

Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) picked up the lone victory for the Wolves. The true freshman defeated his opponent by a score of 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought match at the top singles position. The Wolves kept battling throughout singles play, but the Bearcats proved why they are ranked No. 10 in the country. Friedland fell 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, Stratas Anastopoulo lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and Leo Zancheta also fell at No. 6 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-4. Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) was able to put together a strong second set at No. 5 singles in a competitive 6-3, 7-5 match. Meanwhile, despite losing the match 6-4, 6-1, Schomburg provided an impressive effort against the No. 13 ranked player in the Southeast Region, Thomas De Negri.

