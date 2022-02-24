Sleng Teng: How a Japanese woman influenced Jamaica's reggae

A Charlotte, N.C., family is offering stays at their two mansions in Turks and Caicos, including one formerly owned by Prince. The price of a night's stay? Between $12,000 and $36,000, depending on the season and whether you lease one or both mansions. Tom Barnes made headlines in 2019 when he bought Prince's former mansion on Providenciales, the third-largest island in Turks and Caicos, for $10.8 million. As a teen growing up poor, Barnes idolized Prince, he said. He preserved special features that marked Prince's time in the mansion, including the purple driveway, large dining room mirrors and various memorabilia. Barnes painted the tennis courts purple. Clients have mostly been entertainers. Celebrity chef Adrian Forte and a chef who cooked for Prince prepare your meals.
