Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo, Ohio (AP) — A dozen U.S. Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine. The officers, mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, along with a handful of airmen and...

KHON2

Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions

When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs. She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelation that vaccine opponents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Female Air Force officer becomes first to win court injunction against Covid vaccine mandate on religious grounds over the jab's 'connection to abortion'

A federal judge in Georgia has temporarily allowed an Air Force officer to remain unvaccinated against COVID over the vaccine's 'connection to abortion,' making her the first member of the branch to be excused from the military-wide mandate. U.S. District Court Judge Tillman E. Self III on Tuesday granted a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘9-1-1’ Actor Forced Out Over Vax Mandate Sues for Racial, Religious Discrimination

An actor who abruptly left the hit Fox series 9-1-1 in November after clashing with officials over the set’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has sued production company 20th Television and parent company Disney. Rockmond Dunbar, whose character was written off the show, said in his discrimination filing that his employer barred him from set and “openly mocked his beliefs.” The actor tried to request a medical exemption based on an undisclosed disability, and a religious exemption on the grounds that he was an “adherent to the teachings of the Church of Universal Wisdom.” Both were rejected, though Dunbar alleged that non-Black cast members who requested exemptions were allowed accommodations and paid time off. The actor also accused Disney of smearing him as “a recalcitrant anti-vaxxer” after his dismissal, saying the company “wrongfully [leaked] negative information to the media about his departure.” A 20th Television spokesperson said in a statement that, while they would not comment on an individual case, “there are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee’s race.”
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

Texas congresswoman, Texas sue CDC over air travel mask mandate

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, represented by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and the state of Texas are suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, challenging the constitutionality of its requirement that people wear masks on commercial airlines, conveyances, and at transportation hubs.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Pseudonymity Allowed in Challenge to Denial of Religious Exemption to Vaccine Requirement

From Judge Steve Merryday's order today in Navy Seal 1 v. Austin (M.D. Fla.):. Although acknowledging the "presumption that parties' identities are public information," the plaintiffs claim that a privacy interest under governing authority overcomes the presumption. The plaintiffs assert that the privacy of their medical and health information and the privacy of their religious beliefs and practice, as well as the prospect of "stigma, ostracization, retaliation, and other harms," including threats of violence, require the use of a pseudonym.
LAW
Reuters

U.S. tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop COVID-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters. The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force told agencies...
POTUS
POLITICO

After vowing a thorough but speedy Supreme Court confirmation, Senate Democrats intend to kick off hearings on March 21.

Who made CPAC's list (this is if Trump *doesn't* run?. Congress returns to Washington with the weight of the world on its shoulders — as Russian continues to bombard Ukraine, lawmakers are considering $6.4 billion of aid for Kyiv as part of the government's broader spending package, which is expected to be finalized by March 11. The money would boost the Pentagon as the Biden administration deploys troops to Europe, while also bolstering foreign security and humanitarian assistance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and...
MILITARY

