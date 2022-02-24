ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Minute: Warning signs, causes, treatments of peripheral artery disease

Cover picture for the articleMany people know that hardening of the arteries or plaque buildup, called atherosclerosis, can narrow blood vessels, reduce blood flow and cause a heart attack. But few realize that atherosclerosis can sometimes cause serious problems in their legs. A condition called peripheral artery disease (PAD) begins when plaque develops...

Lockhaven Express

Potential signs of kidney disease

METRO — Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation®, 10 percent of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races. Though there is no cure for CKD, the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
BRISTOL, CT
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
WGNtv.com

Edgebrook Medical Clinic Blood Flow Treatment

Edge Brook Medical Clinic is one of the only clinics to offer patients the latest breakthrough in erectile dysfuncton treatment. They do this through shockwave therapy. I spoke with medical technician Andrew Rinehart about this surgery free treatment.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Metabolomic and microbiome profiling reveals personalized risk factors for coronary artery disease

Complex diseases, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), are often multifactorial, caused by multiple underlying pathological mechanisms. Here, to study the multifactorial nature of CAD, we performed comprehensive clinical and multi-omic profiling, including serum metabolomics and gut microbiome data, for 199 patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) recruited from two major Israeli hospitals, and validated these results in a geographically distinct cohort. ACS patients had distinct serum metabolome and gut microbial signatures as compared with control individuals, and were depleted in a previously unknown bacterial species of the Clostridiaceae family. This bacterial species was associated with levels of multiple circulating metabolites in control individuals, several of which have previously been linked to an increased risk of CAD. Metabolic deviations in ACS patients were found to be person specific with respect to their potential genetic or environmental origin, and to correlate with clinical parameters and cardiovascular outcomes. Moreover, metabolic aberrations in ACS patients linked to microbiome and diet were also observed to a lesser extent in control individuals with metabolic impairment, suggesting the involvement of these aberrations in earlier dysmetabolic phases preceding clinically overt CAD. Finally, a metabolomics-based model of body mass index (BMI) trained on the non-ACS cohort predicted higher-than-actual BMI when applied to ACS patients, and the excess BMI predictions independently correlated with both diabetes mellitus (DM) and CAD severity, as defined by the number of vessels involved. These results highlight the utility of the serum metabolome in understanding the basis of risk-factor heterogeneity in CAD.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Is It a Fungus? Warning Signs of Unhealthy Nails and What Causes Them

According to the Mayo Clinic, nail fungus, also called onychomycosis, is a common condition that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tip of your fingernail or toenail. As the fungal infection progresses and grows deeper, your nails might become thicker, discolored, or crumble at the edge. The...
SKIN CARE
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Rare Disease day is Feb. 28

In this Medical Alert segment, we preview "Rare Disease Day" on Feb 28. It is a global movement intended to raise awareness and promote equity for the nearly 300 million people who suffer from these illnesses. Joining us to discuss more is Dr. Mahim Jain with the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
ADVOCACY
KVAL

Heart disease is second-leading cause of death in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Monday is Valentine's Day - and February is American Heart Month. In fact, heart disease is the second-leading cause of death in the state of Oregon and the leading cause of death in the U.S. Oregon Health Authority said this isn't just a statewide or even...
OREGON STATE
WFMY NEWS2

What is a rare disease and what causes it?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rare diseases impact 30 million Americans nationwide. At least 1 in 10 people are diagnosed with a rare disease, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. About 7,000 diseases are considered rare including all pediatric cancers. But what exactly is a rare disease?. What is...
GREENSBORO, NC

