Innergex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) _ Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $153 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $596.1 million.

