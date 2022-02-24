How Kentucky’s gas prices will jump if Russia invades Ukraine in 48-hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — U.S. Intelligence announced Wednesday it has intel of Russia invading Ukraine within 48-hours, according to the Associated Press. Even though tensions are worlds away, there are direct impacts with Kentucky on the horizon.

FOX 56 News spoke with J. Taylor Davis , president of DFG Advisory in downtown Lexington, about how the foreign tensions will affect the Commonwealth. Davis researches international economies and supply chains to better advise local clients. From his market insight, Davis said that the biggest impact Kentucky will see are prices rising at the pump.

With a Russian invasion into Ukraine expected in the next 48-hours, J. Taylor Davis provides insight into how Kentucky’s gas prices will tick up as a result. (Danielle Miskell)

“When you sanction the third biggest exporter of oil (Russia), and justifiably so, we just can’t let Putin be an aggressor without any sort of deterrent, but when we look at the sanctions there, it’s meant to put financial limitations on Russia, and their access to international financial systems, so when you see that it’s going to create some supply chain issues, and we will probably see that at the pump,” Davis said.

Davis said The U.S. is not alone in forcing sanctions on Russia to prevent an invasion into Ukraine.

“Our European allies have enacted the same sanctions, so I think we will see some increase in pricing in not only fuel at the pump but in natural gas as well,” Davis said.

As the power plays continue to unfold, the tensions have already affected gas prices here in the Commonwealth.

“In the past month, it’s already up a dollar a gallon. It’s been another 10 cents the past few days,” Davis said.

“We could be seeing it up a full dollar within the next week to two weeks if this 48-hour projection actually plays out.”

According to Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Manager, Public & Government Affairs , gas prices in Kentucky are currently a t $3.23 per gallon, and Lexington is about a penny lower than that.

As far as the national average goes, Hawkins said it’s currently sitting at $3.54 per gallon and Hawkins expects that to jump based on Russia’s response.

“Seeing our nation go over the $4 point, is not out of the question certainly,” Hawkins said.

AAA is showing that as of February, Kentucky’s average sits as $3.23 per gallon. (Danielle Miskell)

Hawkins also said that Russia’s retaliation is expected to trickle down to Kentucky consumers sooner than later.

“I think that it’s going to be shorter than a few months,” Hawkins said. “We’ve already been seeing those increases and that’s just over the speculation that that global supply is going to tighten up, due to what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine.”

Hawkins also said that costs of fuel will cut across a lot of different sectors.

“We can expect those prices to edge upward, because the cost for those retailers and folks that we are buying those products are paying more to get those transported to them,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said that the cost of groceries, household items, and other imported good will inflate in prices as well.

“For another example, we can probably expect the cost of an airline ticket will go up, because of the increase in the price of jet fuel,” Hawkins said.

Davis said renewing Cosco membership cards and Kroger Plus cards are a good strategy in this time as those businesses have friendlier gas prices.

Hawkins advised motorists to revisit budgeting as gas prices are on the rise once again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.