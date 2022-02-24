Hale Center Theater Orem moving to doTerra campus in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Hale Center Theater Orem is moving to Pleasant Grove as part of a new partnership with doTERRA.

The company is donating 5 million dollars, as well as space on their campus in Pleasant Grove to build a brand new performing arts facility for the Hale Theater Foundation.

The new performing arts facility will have more leg room in the front row, more seats in the audience, and two different stages to perform on.

“Being able to have that space is really exciting for us,” Artist and Marketing Director for the Hale Theater Foundation Anne Swenson, said.

The new performing arts center will be called “The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater” or “The Ruth” for short after the original founders.

“Keeping that hale legacy alive was really important to us,” Swenson said.

For doterra the partnership made perfect sense.

“It’s just a match made in heaven. We love their product, it builds communities, it builds diversity, it builds families, it’s inspiring,” doTERRA’s Executive Founder and Chairman Greg Cook said.

And even with the bigger space, the foundation and doTERRA are committed to keeping the charm many Utahns love about the Hale Center Theater Orem.

“We’re trying to keep it intimate we want it to be as intimate as possible,” executive director of the Hale Theater Foundation Cody Swenson said.

The current performing arts center in Orem will remain open until construction is finished on the doTERRA campus.

The goodbye is a bit bittersweet.

“32 years in this building it has really become a second home or maybe even a first home,” Cody said.

But the change is definitely welcome.

“I’m really looking forward to a ceiling that doesn’t drip,” Anne said.

The groundbreaking for the new theater is starting later this year and construction will take an estimated two years to complete.

