Kan. juvenile officer accused of having sex with teen at the center

Police continue to investigate the theft of a $15,000 ring from a central Salina residence. A 35-year-old Salina woman told police that while she was at work Saturday night to Sunday morning, her daughter had some friends over to the residence in the 500 block of Sunset Drive. When the woman returned home from work on Sunday, she discovered that a drawer in her bedroom had been gone through and a $15,000 ring had been stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO