Dunedin couple accused of entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A chef and a poker player from the Tampa Bay area have been arrested in connection to last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The latest FBI indictments reveal 57-year-old John Heneghan and 67-year-old Carol Kicinski are accused of trying to force their way into the U.S. Capitol with a mob that injured several members of the Capitol police.

FBI documents on their charges show pictures of the two taking part in the mob entering the Capitol building just before 2:20 p.m. Photos also show them making their way into the Capitol Rotunda.

Heneghan is a poker player. Kicinski is a chef. Records show they share a waterfront home in Dunedin. No one answered the door at the home when 8 On Your Side stopped by Wednesday night.

Both Heneghan and Kicinski were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Federal Marshal status.

Florida leads the nation in the number of those charged for participating in the deadly riot that temporarily stopped the counting of the electoral vote and led to the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Editor’s note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.