Dunedin, FL

Dunedin couple accused of entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A chef and a poker player from the Tampa Bay area have been arrested in connection to last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The latest FBI indictments reveal 57-year-old John Heneghan and 67-year-old Carol Kicinski are accused of trying to force their way into the U.S. Capitol with a mob that injured several members of the Capitol police.

Sarasota candidate threatens to end officer’s career during traffic stop, apologizes for ‘belligerent and rude’ behavior

FBI documents on their charges show pictures of the two taking part in the mob entering the Capitol building just before 2:20 p.m. Photos also show them making their way into the Capitol Rotunda.

Heneghan is a poker player. Kicinski is a chef. Records show they share a waterfront home in Dunedin. No one answered the door at the home when 8 On Your Side stopped by Wednesday night.

Both Heneghan and Kicinski were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Federal Marshal status.

Florida leads the nation in the number of those charged for participating in the deadly riot that temporarily stopped the counting of the electoral vote and led to the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Editor’s note: In the interest of transparency, Kicinski has made appearances in the past as a guest chef on our locally-produced lifestyle television show Daytime.

Comments / 41

Pueblo Villager
5d ago

67 years old and she’s not smart enough to know better. unbelievable how brainwashed this cult is.

Reply(5)
24
Farnack Blizdorf
4d ago

Until Trump is behind bars the person responsible for the January 6th attack will not be brought to justice.

Reply(4)
7
Colleen Talbot
4d ago

you can run but you can't hide from the DOJ, even if it's in Florida. Time to pay the piper for your convictions.

Reply(2)
7
 

