Who made CPAC's list (this is if Trump *doesn't* run?. Congress returns to Washington with the weight of the world on its shoulders — as Russian continues to bombard Ukraine, lawmakers are considering $6.4 billion of aid for Kyiv as part of the government's broader spending package, which is expected to be finalized by March 11. The money would boost the Pentagon as the Biden administration deploys troops to Europe, while also bolstering foreign security and humanitarian assistance.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO