ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Honorary Chair Of First Ever Miami Padel Open

By Lisa Petrillo
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LF6o_0eNLADfm00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is not every day when you have the opportunity to go one-on-one on a padel court with a sports legend. But on Wednesday, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo did just that.

Petrillo squared off with Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

Butler is honorary chair of Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open. It’s a six-day pro and celebrity tournament now on at Island Gardens, a 2,000 person open entertainment venue, just next to the Miami Children’s Museum.

Butler teamed up with entrepreneur and philanthropist Wayne Boich, who founded this tournament.

“In the US, it’s one of the fastest-growing sports. Globally, outside of the US, it is the fastest-growing sport. About 5 million people play in Spain,” said Boich.

As a longtime player, Boich has teamed up with World Padel Tour to deliver the first Miami Padel Open, which consists of the top male and female players in the world.

Boich gathered up huge brand sponsors for this inaugural tournament like La Fête du Rosé, ZZ’s Club, and Pura Vida to name a few to create this local event.

It features the top padel ballplayers in the world and will have after game nightly concerts with big name music artists such as Wyclef Jean, Ludacris and Rick Ross.

“I think for me this will be an event that we’ll look back on in 20-30 years and say, ‘Wow, remember how everyone thought this was pickle ball or ping pong?’ I think will be amazing over time. I think ultimately we’ll have more tournaments in the US, not only in Miami, but Miami will be the center of it,” said Boich.

Butler says he’s a natural at this sport.

“Everybody thinks I’m great at basketball, but it’s crazy how talented I am when I have a padel racket in my hand,” he said joking.

And so, it was a bumpy road at first for Petrillo.  But then she found some sort of footing playing against the sports legend, who, yes, is a competitor through and through. But he’s also quite the gentleman.

“Miami needs this. Miami deserve this. I think the game of padel is growing around the world and for it to be here in Miami with all the best players, excluding myself obviously, is huge for the city,” said Butler.

Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open is on now through Sunday. For Ticket info, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Ludacris
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padel#Cbsmiami#Cbs4#World Padel Tour#La F Te Du Ros#Zz#Pura Vida
News-Democrat

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, first in Chicago on 11/27 and again in Miami on 12/11. The HEAT has now won 12 of the last 15 overall against Chicago. The HEAT are 60-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 35-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games ... Scored a season-high 36 points vs. SA on 2/26 while also blocking three shots, becoming the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on 3/18/14 at Cleveland ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (quad), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out.
NBA
Kansas City Star

Miami Heat Close Strong Against Spurs To Win Second Straight After All-Star Break

The Miami Heat played the fourth quarter without their best player. Despite Jimmy Butler sitting on the bench, the Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 Saturday at FTX Arena. It was their second straight victory after the NBA All-Star break. “A little bit of everything," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rain Chance Goes Up This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Saturday remains mainly dry but moisture will creep in from the Atlantic overnight Saturday. So the rain chance increases in South Florida by Sunday. As early as Sunday morning, showers are expected to roll onshore along an east wind. Then, Sunday afternoon will be very warm with a mix of sun and clouds, at the same time, the wind shifts from the east to west. Afternoon forecast for last weekend of February. (CBS4) By late Sunday afternoon showers will develop inland and track towards the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. So Sunday evening and night will be...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
WSVN-TV

Blockchain.com brings World Padel Tournament to Miami

(WSVN) - Consider if all the racket sports had a baby — that’s exactly why the sport of padel is reaching new heights. What started as a sport for washed-up tennis players to continue their love for fuzzy green balls and charging nets has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Pitmaster Mel Rodriguez Bringing His Smoked Speciality To SOBEWFF Burger Bash

MIAMI LAKES (CBSMiami) — La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue in Miami Lakes is founded by Austin native and pitmaster Mel Rodriguez, and Miami native and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The two bonded over their love for barbeque and opened a very cool, fast casual spot last year. Chef Rodriguez says it’s all about the smokers. “I’ve always cooked, going back to cooking with my dad, using smokers. Because it was the only one in Miami we decided to call it La Traila which for us means the only one,” he explained. Chef Rodriguez has been busy recently getting ready for his big...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Challenge Cancer Has Record-Breaking Participation, Raising $7M For Cancer Research

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer over the weekend, raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Dolphins Challenge Cancer had a record-breaking 4,483 participants who raised more than $7 million. “The DCC brings our community together with the common goal of fighting an awful disease that impacts us all,” said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. “The need for quality cancer care has never been greater, and we are proud to partner with Sylvester. Over the past 12 years, this special...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Thursday, Nice Beach Breeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and a little bit cooler inland with the upper 60s. A few showers will move in on the breeze throughout the day, but the rain chance is not high. Due to the strong onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It is still not safe to go swimming in the ocean. Small craft should exercise caution due to hazardous marine conditions and choppy conditions on the bays. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon, we will be above our normal high of 78°. (CBS4) Friday through Saturday we will see more of the same with highs remaining above average in the low 80s and a beach breeze. A few showers will be possible. The rain chance is a bit higher Sunday due to our next cold front. We will likely enjoy cooler lows in the low 60s by Monday morning. We may see some spotty showers early next week. The wind will increase out of the northeast and highs will not be as warm and more seasonable in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy