Insurer AIA Group sells Australian savings and investments business

 5 days ago
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer AIA Group (1299.HK) said on Thursday it would sell its Australian savings and investments business to local life insurance firm Resolution Life Australasia, noting it is "non-core" to its strategy.

AIA did not disclose a deal value for the sale, but said the business holds about A$8 billion ($5.77 billion) in funds under administration.

The Australian savings and investment business, which offers superannuation and retirement products, was acquired by AIA Australia from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) in 2020.

Hong Kong-based AIA's largest market is mainland China, which along with Hong Kong accounts for about half of its business.

($1 = 1.3862 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

