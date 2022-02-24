ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for...

www.bizjournals.com

Dayton Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Dayton Business Journal

U.S. mortgage rates jump again nearing 4%

U.S. mortgage rates keep moving higher, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.92% for the week ending Feb. 17 — up from 3.69% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates averaged 2.81%. Favorable mortgage rates aid in home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates...
Dayton Business Journal

Micro-lending program for underserved businesses reintroduced in Dayton area

A local organization and one of the Dayton area's largest banks are reintroducing a lending program for underserved businesses. The Dayton Human Relations Council's Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC), in collaboration with First Financial Bank, have partnered on a micro-lending program for groups that historically have not had access to early-stage startup and expansion capital. Greater Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp committed $100,000 to the program, which offers loans of up to $10,000.
Dayton Business Journal

Economic Development Departments

Data from organizations listed. Some organizations contacted did not respond. Secondary ranking by employees. Data subject to change. For information about the lists contact Nicole Mistretta (937) 528-4424, nmistretta@bizjournals.com.
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton

