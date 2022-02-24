Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

A local organization and one of the Dayton area's largest banks are reintroducing a lending program for underserved businesses. The Dayton Human Relations Council's Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC), in collaboration with First Financial Bank, have partnered on a micro-lending program for groups that historically have not had access to early-stage startup and expansion capital. Greater Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp committed $100,000 to the program, which offers loans of up to $10,000.

DAYTON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO