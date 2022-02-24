ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Traverse City Central Tops Petoskey, Advances to Regional Final

By Matthew Doyle
 5 days ago
GAYLORD — For the third straight season, Traverse City Central will play in the regional final following a 2-1 victory over Petoskey on Wednesday in the regional semifinals in hockey.

Luke VanderRoest scored a goal in the first period to give the Trojans the 1-0 lead. Petoskey tied it up in the second off a goal by Christopher Kavanaugh, but T.C. Central took the lead right back with a Tyler Cooper goal. Goalie Grant Neuhardt made some key saves down the stretch to secure the win.

Petoskey finishes the season with a 21-5 overall record. The Northmen won the Big North with a 9-1 conference record, with their lone loss coming against Traverse City Central back in November.

The Trojans have won two straight regional titles. They will face the FNV Griffins on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bay County Civic Ice Arena.

Clare Wins Jack Pine Outright After Win Over Sanford Meridian

MERIDIAN — Clare remained undefeated in conference play and won the Jack Pine outright with a 66-49 win over Sanford Meridian on Friday in boys basketball. Clare entered Friday at 12-0 in the Jack Pine, while Sanford Meridian sat at 10-2. The Pioneers will next play at Lakeview on Tuesday. The Mustangs will be at Freeland on Tuesday.
CLARE, MI
Traverse City, MI
