Traverse City Central Tops Petoskey, Advances to Regional Final

GAYLORD — For the third straight season, Traverse City Central will play in the regional final following a 2-1 victory over Petoskey on Wednesday in the regional semifinals in hockey.

Luke VanderRoest scored a goal in the first period to give the Trojans the 1-0 lead. Petoskey tied it up in the second off a goal by Christopher Kavanaugh, but T.C. Central took the lead right back with a Tyler Cooper goal. Goalie Grant Neuhardt made some key saves down the stretch to secure the win.

Petoskey finishes the season with a 21-5 overall record. The Northmen won the Big North with a 9-1 conference record, with their lone loss coming against Traverse City Central back in November.

The Trojans have won two straight regional titles. They will face the FNV Griffins on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bay County Civic Ice Arena.