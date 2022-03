THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday night. Jordyn Sprinkle was seen getting into a grey or tan 4-door sedan in the 10000 block of Putney Circle around 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to an alert from the Thornton Police Department. That is near East 104th Avenue and York Street in Thornton.

