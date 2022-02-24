ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Brentwood police dog bites woman's head, prompting lawsuit

KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalmika Bates has filed a lawsuit against the Brentwood police department for...

www.ktvu.com

JohnE
5d ago

Was she tried? Was she found guilty? This happened two years ago. Why is it just now coming to light? It sounds like someone’s trying to get paid for their bad behavior.

dirtybatch
4d ago

A fair judge would laugh and throw this lawsuit out. She steals, runs, hides from police, then cries a river because she got bit in the head. However, this is California, so she’ll likely get paid.

ch
5d ago

If you steal, then run from the cops, you deserve what you get.

Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
#Police Dog#Shoplifting

