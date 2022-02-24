Brentwood police dog bites woman's head, prompting lawsuit
Talmika Bates has filed a lawsuit against the Brentwood police department for...www.ktvu.com
Was she tried? Was she found guilty? This happened two years ago. Why is it just now coming to light? It sounds like someone’s trying to get paid for their bad behavior.
A fair judge would laugh and throw this lawsuit out. She steals, runs, hides from police, then cries a river because she got bit in the head. However, this is California, so she’ll likely get paid.
If you steal, then run from the cops, you deserve what you get.
