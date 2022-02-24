Woman killed by VTA bus in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was accidentally run over by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus moments after the bus driver refused to let her on the bus because she was not wearing a mask, San Jose police said Wednesday.

The woman died in a hospital on Monday.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 at 5:53 p.m. at a VTA bus stop on Senter Road near Needles Drive in San Jose.

A man driving the bus stopped where Lucy Prieto Frescas, 59, was waiting at the bus stop.

The bus driver refused to let Frescas board the bus after he realized she did not have a mask, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

Under the Santa Clara County health officer’s order, all public transit riders must wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The VTA also has a “no mask, no ride” policy.

As the bus pulled away from the curb, the woman tripped and fell to the ground, according to police. The back tires of the bus ran over Frescas.

“At this time, it is unknown what caused the female to trip and fall,” Camarillo wrote.

Frescas was gravely injured and she was rushed to a local hospital.

The bus driver cooperated with the investigation and gave a statement to police, Camarillo said.



Frescas remained in the hospital for 12 days before she succumbed to her injuries.



