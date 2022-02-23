ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star Florida DL Jordan Hall

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKmCZ_0eNL6WsC00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State and Clemson have something in common — they both extended a scholarship offer to four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall on Wednesday.

Hall announced the offer from the Spartans on Wednesday via Twitter. According to 247Sports, the Clemson Tigers also handed out an offer to Hall on the same day.

Hall is ranked as the No. 44 defensive lineman and No. 292 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also already racked up interest from numerous big-time schools outside of Michigan State and Clemson. He has more than 20 offers, with Flordia, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (FL) and USC also previously offering him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Michigan State Upsets No. 4 Purdue in East Lansing

View the original article to see embedded media. Michigan State junior guard Tyson Walker buried a decisive three-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go on Saturday afternoon as unranked Michigan State (19–9, 10–7 Big Ten) upset No. 4 Purdue (24–5, 13–5 Big Ten) by a final score of 68–65 in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Spartans#The Clemson Tigers#247sports#Usc#Msu Football
Raleigh News & Observer

Mel Tucker, Michigan State embracing change in college football

Perhaps no sport in America is changing as rapidly as college football. Within the last eight years, we’ve watched the sport move from the BCS era into the College Football Playoff era. We’ve seen an early signing period added to the recruiting calendar. We’ve seen the transfer portal virtually bring a de facto “free agency” to college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Syracuse vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Syracuse Orange will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in college basketball action on Monday night from the Dean Smith Center. Syracuse will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses with the most recent being a blowout loss to Duke 97-72 in their last game. As for UNC, they come into tonight’s matchup on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four when they take their home court tonight.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Ohio State offer ‘excites’ 4-star Georgia defensive lineman

The Buckeyes continued their work in the prep football talent-rich state of Georgia with a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Stephiylan Green from Rome, Ga. Green posted the offer on his Twitter account. “Very Blessed to receive another offer from Ohio State,” Green posted on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 and...
ROME, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy