Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star Florida DL Jordan Hall

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State and Clemson have something in common — they both extended a scholarship offer to four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall on Wednesday.

Hall announced the offer from the Spartans on Wednesday via Twitter. According to 247Sports, the Clemson Tigers also handed out an offer to Hall on the same day.

Hall is ranked as the No. 44 defensive lineman and No. 292 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also already racked up interest from numerous big-time schools outside of Michigan State and Clemson. He has more than 20 offers, with Flordia, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Miami (FL) and USC also previously offering him.