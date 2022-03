SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state mask mandate for Illinois schools will be lifted Feb. 28 following an announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer urging people to wear masks in most indoor settings, including schools, where COVID-19 poses a “low” or “medium” risk to the general public and the local health care system. That covers more than three-quarters of Illinois counties currently.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO