WATCH: Tom Izzo breaks down latest MSU basketball loss, 'it was their night'

Alabama may have played its most complete game of the entire season on Saturday in a big 90-71 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. The win gave the Tide its fourth win in its last five games. However, the result of that matchup and the run the Tide is presently on isn’t reflected in the latest AP Poll update, the last of the regular season, as the Tide has fallen to No. 25.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO