ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WATCH: Tom Izzo breaks down latest MSU basketball loss, 'it was their night'

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZL7V_0eNL65N400
Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo analyzes the Spartans’ blowout loss to Iowa on Tuesday evening (video courtesy of Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best quotes from Tom Izzo's last regular season mid-week press conference

Michigan State has officially made it to the last week of the regular season. The Spartans also have a big week ahead, with road games at Michigan and Ohio State and finishing the regular season at home against Maryland. With the big week ahead, Tom Izzo took to the podium to give his thoughts on what is ahead and where Michigan State is at heading into the last week of the regular season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
College Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Northwestern Wildcats will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in college basketball action on Monday night from the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Northwestern is coming off a 67-60 loss to Penn State in their last game as they look for an upset against the Hawkeyes. As for Iowa, they come into tonight with a 20-8 record on the season and a three-game winning streak after knocking off Nebraska in their last game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama drops a spot in last AP Poll of the regular season

Alabama may have played its most complete game of the entire season on Saturday in a big 90-71 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. The win gave the Tide its fourth win in its last five games. However, the result of that matchup and the run the Tide is presently on isn’t reflected in the latest AP Poll update, the last of the regular season, as the Tide has fallen to No. 25.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rick Carlisle offers update on Chris Duarte after aggravating toe injury

Chris Duarte left the Indiana Pacers‘ 119-103 loss on the road to the Orlando Magic early on Monday after aggravating a left big toe injury in the third quarter. Duarte appeared to experience some discomfort after fouling Magic guard Cole Anthony midway through the period. He checked out of the game and went back to the locker room and was eventually ruled out of returning by the team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu Basketball#Msu#Spartans#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy