Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game ends in controversy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A second-round Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game between Lincoln High School and McClatchy ended in controversy, leaving one team’s players, fans and coaches wanting answers.

Video of the varsity game provided by Access Sacramento shows McClatchy fans rushing onto the court with time still on the clock after their team’s Tamaria Rumph hit a shot to give them a 2 point lead.

“The ball was inbounded, I think, into our girl’s hand about 6.7 seconds and their fans rushed the floor,” said Lincoln High’s Head Coach Chris Roemer.

After inbounding the ball, Lincoln’s player raced down the court dodging fans to put up a last-second shot that didn’t go in. The referees didn’t intervene; instead, the game was over.

Roemer said he has never seen a game end that way.

“I just think it’s very unfortunate for kids, for both schools, to kind of put forth their emotions, energy and efforts and to have things interrupted or interfered by grown adults,” Roemer said.

He said it was a gut-wrenching way for the season to end but gave credit to McClatchy.

“They made their play that they had to make, and they played hard,” Roemer said.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Commissioner Michael Garrison said it’s unfortunate that a good game ended under a cloud.

“Just like in the NCAA, there’s a human element related to our games because we have human beings reffing those games. And so there’s always going to be mistakes,” Garrison said.

Officials could have paused the game when fans ran onto the court and restarted play.

“The outcome is Lincoln, they lost,” Garrison said. “I mean, NFHS rules, there is no protest. You can’t protest the game. So, you know, we move forward with our tournament,” Garrison said.

Roemer said refs should expect high emotions in a playoff setting and said there need to be discussions to protect student-athletes and the integrity of the game.

“If we lose, the kids decide if we win, let the kids decide it. But let the kids that have the ultimate say on who wins a ballgame that’s played for them,” Roemer said.

Roemer said he tried to comfort his team after the tough loss.

“Told them, walk out with their heads high. I mean, that we were very proud of their efforts, their fight, their love for each other as teammates and the demonstration they left for representing their school. Couldn’t be prouder,” Roemer said.

McClatchy girls varsity advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals. They will play against Oak Ridge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.