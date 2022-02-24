ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News to close Saturday

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Community Vaccination Center at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport is closing.

Officials from the Hampton & Peninsula Health District announced Wednesday that the vaccination center’s last operating day will be Saturday, Feb. 26.

VDH officials say they will now shift the focus to its mobile program to provide COVID-19 vaccines to people in areas where access is more challenging.

Since its opening, the vaccination clinic at the shopping center administered 16,500 shots.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue to operate at Hampton Health District, 3130 Victoria Blvd, Hampton and at Peninsula Health District, 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News.

Appointments are available Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. Call 757-594-8482 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment .

