A Duluth News Tribune story says, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have stopped working on the state’s environmental review of the proposed underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This came shortly after the Biden administration canceled two federal mineral leases for Twin Metals in late January. ‘The DNR will close the administrative record and redirect staff resources to other high priority projects,’ the DNR said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. The DNR also sent a letter outlining the next steps for closing out the project contracts.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO