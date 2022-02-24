ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Suspect in custody following standoff in Lake City

By Brian Wilk
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rpJE_0eNL5T7O00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A suspect is finally in custody following a tense hours-long standoff with police and SWAT teams in Lake City.

A man barricaded himself inside a trailer in the 10000 block of West Lake Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The man then refused to come out for five long hours.

Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff

Dozens of police officers surrounded the trailer along West Lake Road in Lake City Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylnvia State Police attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for 41-year-old Jason Csorba.

The arrest warrant was for aggravated assault where a firearm was used. This meant that police were not taking any chances.

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

“At that point he was known to have a possible firearm. They created a perimeter around the residence and contacted for SWAT to come out,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Police.

After five hours, Csorba was finally arrested.

“They were using CS grenades and tear gas to persuade the individual to come out of the residence without any extraction and having to go in. Ultimately, the individual did not want to come out at that point and they were able to negotiate and have him come out,” said Trooper Hacke.

PSP brings awareness to speeding & aggressive driving

One woman who lives right by the trailer had a front row seat to the scene. The woman wishes to stay anonymous.

“It was very scary because you don’t know if he was armed. You don’t know where bullets were coming. Hearing the police shoot and throwing their flash bangs and everything else, it’s very scary,” said a neighbor witnessing standoff.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie City Police and Millcreek Police Department SWAT teams also helped out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Man wanted in assault investigation taken into custody after standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton police have taken one person into custody following a standoff at an apartment building Monday afternoon, according to a department spokesperson. The investigation started after officers were notified a man wanted in an assault investigation was at the apartment in the 4100 block of Merryfield Avenue, the spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7. A car the suspect is known to drive was also found parked in front of the apartment.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#West Lake#Swat#Pennsylvania State Police#Fugitive#Wjet Wfxp#Cs#Psp
WHIO Dayton

1 in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is now in custody after a standoff in Dayton on Sunday. Dayton police arrested 36-year-old Brandon Jackson around 11:15 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the department. Police stood outside of a house on South Hedges Street in Dayton for nearly 12 hours demanding that...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
KIX 105.7

Windsor Man In Custody Following Homicide

On Thursday at approximately 12:30 hours, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Investigation revealed that sometime near or after midnight on the 24th, a confrontation occurred near the Pettis, Benton, and Henry County lines...
WINDSOR, MO
KMZU

Suspect in custody following Moniteau County shooting that left one dead, three injured

MONITEAU COUNTY – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Moniteau County that left one dead and three others injured. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says Ethan A. Bondurant, 19, of California, Mo. has been formally charged with first and second degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first degree and one each of second and fourth degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Grand Forks Herald

Man in custody after standoff with Grand Forks police

GRAND FORKS — Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department have taken one man into custody after he refused to leave a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank. According to a news release, police officers were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 40th Avenue South for a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank. Upon arrival, officers located a black Dodge Avenger with one male individual inside. The vehicle was not running.
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Oakland Press

Man slain in Pontiac; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody for a slaying that happened last Saturday in Pontiac — the city’s third reported homicide of the year and the seventh for Oakland County, less than two months into 2022. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Troy Duane Jones, 49....
PONTIAC, MI
KOCO

Suspect in custody after overnight pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a suspect into custody after a pursuit early Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 44. While talking to the driver outside his car, the passenger hopped into the driver's seat and sped off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase that took place Monday morning. The high speed chase started just East of Henrietta, with the vehicle heading Southbound. According to officials on scene, the driver went past Bellevue and began heading North on Hwy 287. The driver of the vehicle exceeded […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy