Three former Mountaineers selected in USFL Draft

By Sam Coniglio
 5 days ago

The United States Football League is back after 36 years, and a trio of former West Virginia players will be getting a shot in the league’s second iteration.

The 8-team league held its draft — officially known as the 2022 USFL Player Selection Meeting — to build its rosters for its inaugural season. Unlike other drafts, this one was done in a snake format (meaning the order was reversed each round) and each round represented a different position group.

Three Mountaineers are getting a shot in the new league, here are their new teams:

Marquis Lucas, OT, New Orleans Breakers (Round 7)

Lucas played for the Mountaineers from 2012 to 2015, playing all 26 games in the last two seasons of his year. He went pro after his redshirt senior season and joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the start of the 2016 season. He bounced around NFL practice squads before joining the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019 before the league folded, then again got a shot with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL before that league went under.

Dravon Askew-Henry, S, New Jersey Generals (Round 19)

One of the top defensive players of WVU’s strong squads in 2017 and 2018, Askew-Henry was a four-year contributor for the Mountaineers. He amassed 168 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and six interceptions in 51 career games in the Old Gold and Blue before bouncing around NFL practice squads in 2019. He made his professional debut in the XFL with the New York Guardians as the 31st overall pick. He went back to he NFL after the XFL suspended operations, but was waived by the Giants before the start of the 2020 season.

Mike Brown, OG, New Jersey Generals (Round 22)

Brown spent three seasons with the Mountaineers after joining the program as a junior college transfer in 2018. He played in four games during that first season to retain his redshirt, then became a regular on the offensive line in his final two years. Brown signed with the New Orleans Saints out of college as an undrafted free agent, and saw some preseason action in 2021 but didn’t play a snap in the regular season.

The USFL starts play on Apr. 16, 2022 when the Generals face the Birmingham Stallions. It will be simulcast on both Fox and NBC.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

