Every week Kevin Smith dispenses his feelings on pop culture and the goings on in our geek realms but the writer/director turned professional fanboy has a new love, Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, and specfiically series star Alan Ritchson. Speaking on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith couldn't help but dispense plenty of praise on the recent TV hit (which has already been renewed for a second season after its success). "This f-ckin Reacher show is so f-cking satisfying," Smith said. "Every episode is satisfying, I can't think of a better word for it man. It's like Batman with no cape that's it, he just f-cking rolls around punching f-ckers and killing them."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO