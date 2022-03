HUNTINGTON — If Huntington High and Cabell Midland tried Friday to get a jump on practicing for their next opponents, they’ll want to scrap those plans, at least for now. The Highlanders (20-1) figured to face Parkersburg (18-6), and the Knights (16-5) thought they’d take on Parkersburg South (13-11), at 7 p.m. Wednesday in high school girls basketball Class AAAA Region 4 co-finals. The Patriots, though, upset the Big Reds 61-58 Friday. Now, Huntington will entertain Parkersburg, and South will host Cabell Midland, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO