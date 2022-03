Brogdon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Magic. Brogdon was sharp during Sunday's win over the Celtics, which was his just second game back from a lengthy absence due to an Achilles injury, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of the Pacers' back-to-back Monday to manage the issue. The sixth-year guard has appeared in just five contests since Dec. 15, so Indiana will likely be cautious with him moving forward. In his absence, Chris Duarte (toe) is expected to join the starting lineup, but Duane Washington and Keifer Sykes are also candidates for increased roles off the bench.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO