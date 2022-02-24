Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Off injury report

Fultz (knee) has been officially cleared to make his debut Monday night against Indiana. It's been a long road to recovery for the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, who's missed nearly 14 months since sustaining a torn ACL in January of 2021. Fultz's story is well-known, but prior to the injury he'd made significant progress as a player following a tumultuous tenure in Philly to begin his career. In 2019-20, Fultz appeared in 72 games and averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. He logged only seven full games last season before the ACL tear, averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Chances are, the Magic will bring him along slowly, but he'll compete with rookie Jalen Suggs and second-year guard Cole Anthony -- among some other veterans -- for minutes down the stretch. The hope is that Fultz can build strength and confidence in the knee while looking ahead to the 2022-23 campaign.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO