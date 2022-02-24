Renovations coming to MSU's School of Packaging

Michigan State University's packaging building is getting a makeover.

The School of Packaging received a $10.8 million donation from the global packaging company, AMCOR, allowing them to establish an endowed faculty position focused on sustainability and make renovations to the packaging building.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the administration to start the planning process for first floor renovations.

The building was built in 1964 and has had minor modifications since then.

Renovations will include upgraded lecture halls, new furniture, and updates to two research laboratories.

"We're redoing all of the the main lobby and the main corridor areas," said Director and Professor for the School of Packaging Matt Daum. "So the whole idea here is really to make this a collaborative space, make this a world class facility for packaging, and really make this the go to place for solving, packaging, and collaborating across packaging industry, government entities and academia."

The project will add 5,700 square feet to the existing building.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook