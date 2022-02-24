ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovations coming to MSU's School of Packaging

By Yasmeen Ludy
 5 days ago
Michigan State University's packaging building is getting a makeover.

The School of Packaging received a $10.8 million donation from the global packaging company, AMCOR, allowing them to establish an endowed faculty position focused on sustainability and make renovations to the packaging building.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the administration to start the planning process for first floor renovations.

The building was built in 1964 and has had minor modifications since then.

Renovations will include upgraded lecture halls, new furniture, and updates to two research laboratories.

"We're redoing all of the the main lobby and the main corridor areas," said Director and Professor for the School of Packaging Matt Daum. "So the whole idea here is really to make this a collaborative space, make this a world class facility for packaging, and really make this the go to place for solving, packaging, and collaborating across packaging industry, government entities and academia."

The project will add 5,700 square feet to the existing building.

WSYM FOX 47

MSU international student numbers going back up

International student enrollment at U.S. Colleges fell significantly during the pandemic. Even though Michigan State University predicts numbers to be back up to pre-pandemic levels this fall, COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge international students and the University are facing.
WSYM FOX 47

New nightclub coming to old site of Farenheit Ultra Lounge

The building that once housed Fahrentheit Ultra Lounge was shuttered six years. A new owner has plans to open a new club there in the fall with a new name and a new mission. “What we’re doing right now is to give it a total makeover. This is a big project to put in the building and behind the project and its going great so far," said owner Leo Brown.
LANSING, MI
