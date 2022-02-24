ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three former Mountaineers selected in USFL Draft

By Sam Coniglio
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2Hrj_0eNL474600

The United States Football League is back after 36 years, and a trio of former West Virginia players will be getting a shot in the league’s second iteration.

The 8-team league held its draft — officially known as the 2022 USFL Player Selection Meeting — to build its rosters for its inaugural season. Unlike other drafts, this one was done in a snake format (meaning the order was reversed each round) and each round represented a different position group.

Three Mountaineers are getting a shot in the new league, here are their new teams:

Marquis Lucas, OT, New Orleans Breakers (Round 7)

Lucas played for the Mountaineers from 2012 to 2015, playing all 26 games in the last two seasons of his year. He went pro after his redshirt senior season and joined the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, but was cut before the start of the 2016 season. He bounced around NFL practice squads before joining the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019 before the league folded, then again got a shot with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL before that league went under.

Dravon Askew-Henry, S, New Jersey Generals (Round 19)

One of the top defensive players of WVU’s strong squads in 2017 and 2018, Askew-Henry was a four-year contributor for the Mountaineers. He amassed 168 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and six interceptions in 51 career games in the Old Gold and Blue before bouncing around NFL practice squads in 2019. He made his professional debut in the XFL with the New York Guardians as the 31st overall pick. He went back to he NFL after the XFL suspended operations, but was waived by the Giants before the start of the 2020 season.

Mike Brown, OG, New Jersey Generals (Round 22)

Brown spent three seasons with the Mountaineers after joining the program as a junior college transfer in 2018. He played in four games during that first season to retain his redshirt, then became a regular on the offensive line in his final two years. Brown signed with the New Orleans Saints out of college as an undrafted free agent, and saw some preseason action in 2021 but didn’t play a snap in the regular season.

The USFL starts play on Apr. 16, 2022 when the Generals face the Birmingham Stallions. It will be simulcast on both Fox and NBC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDVM 25

Maryland man shot and killed in Northwest

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC police are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning. At 5:10, Third District officers responded to the 100 block of N Street, Northwest, following a shooting report. On arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Officially Adds Big Addition To Alabama Staff

As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Usfl#Washington Dc#American Football#Usfl Draft#The Buffalo Bills#The Orlando Apollos#Aaf#The Tampa Bay Vipers#Xfl#Wvu#The Old Gold And Blue#The New York Guardians#Giants#Og#New Jersey Generals#Mountaineers
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
WDVM 25

Man shot multiple times found dead

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead in an apartment bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Police responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road just after noon Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Those with information about the incident should call Prince George’s County […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Rockville man arrested in Lakeforest Mall stabbing

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville man has been arrested after Feb. 21’s homicide at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. Police said that 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson entered the mall’s T-Mobile store and immediately began to stab 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado. Maldonado tried to escape but collapsed near the food court. First responders transported him to a […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Two dead in Germantown, police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people were found dead in a Germantown parking lot after officers responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning. Montgomery County Police say officers were called to Highstream Drive around 9:05 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man and woman in the parking lot. […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested after car chase with baby in car

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An attempted traffic stop in Allegany County, Maryland turned into a high-speed chase. Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies say they tried to pull over 22-year-old Devonnte Wilson of Hagerstown as he was speeding on Route 36 near Lonaconing, Maryland on Sunday at around 4 p.m. The deputy tried to carry out […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Fatal shooting at Frederick County home

GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road in Green Valley. When they arrived on the scene, they asked for anyone to come out of the home. A woman […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy