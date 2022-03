Today, GolfWRX is thrilled to announce a five-year agreement with the PGA Tour that will take the equipment coverage on both platforms to the next level and beyond. For more than a decade, photos of Tour equipment have been a cornerstone of GolfWRX. During the practice rounds ahead of nearly every PGA Tour event in that timeframe, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore has been on-site to capture photos of the clubs, shafts, and gear that PGA Tour players use and test every week. Want to know the prototype clubs that Tiger Woods has in the bag? GolfWRX has you covered.

