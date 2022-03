SAN JOSE – Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro was injured in the second period of Saturday’s game with the Boston Bruins. Ferraro was chasing a puck deep in the Sharks’ zone when he was hit by Bruins winger Taylor Hall, causing Ferraro to fall feet first into the end boards. Ferraro’s left skate first hit the boards, and he appeared to be favoring that leg as he was helped off the ice by Sharks head athletic trainer Ray Tufts at the 12:03 mark of the second period.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO