A career spent helping women

By Mariana Dominguez
islipbulletin.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacqueline Shortell McSweeney worked for years to better the lives of women in the workplace. McSweeney, 78, of Sayville, is a lawyer who also spent time working for the Women’s Venture Fund and the award-winning Women Make Movies. Her latest project, “Dr. Altman and the Concubines,” is an ‘80s-set crime novel...

