A career spent helping women

“Sally” Monigle, or “Baba,” as she was affectionately called, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, Joseph P. Monigle. Sally had many talents; she gave her first piano recital when she was 3, she was a sensational cook, a devoted wife and mother, an extraordinary grandmother, and a trusted friend. Her career as an executive at the YMCA of DE was a noteworthy achievement for women. Sally lived her life with grace and generosity of spirit and time. She was an inspiration to those who met her, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Chris, of Anaheim Hills, Calif., Jill Monigle Compello, of Dewey Beach, and Betsy Alaniz and her husband, Richard, of Seattle, Wash.; her favorite grandsons, Shane Compello and Carter Compello; her dear brother, Jack Swing; her beloved nieces and nephews; and many other caring family members, as well as her many friends, who she treasured.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO