Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your...

www.bizjournals.com

Triad Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 4, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Triad Business Journal

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES YOST AND LITTLE REALTY TO MOVE INTO MIDTOWN CORRIDOR

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES YOST AND LITTLE REALTY TO MOVE INTO VIBRANT MIDTOWN CORRIDOR Greensboro, NC— Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost and Little Realty announces plans to move into a premier office development at the intersection of Hill Street and Battleground Avenue. The new building is located at 1007 Battleground Avenue— a main artery into and out of Downtown Greensboro. BHHS Yost & Little traces its roots in Greensboro back to 1928 when Elmer Yost started the company. He was joined by his son-in-law, Ford Little in 1948. Elmer’s son, Eddie Yost, became president in 1986, and the family leadership continued into a third generation with Elmer’s grandsons, Dean Little and Mark Yost. Both of whom continue to be active with the company today. With 202 sales associates across two offices in Greensboro, BHHS Yost and Little continues to build on its legacy of being the leader in residential real estate. The company plans to move from its Elm Street location, led by Kevin Green and Scott Thompson, into the state-of-the-art space adjacent to Downtown, Latham Park and Lindley Park Greenways. The firm plans to remain at its popular retail location in Friendly Center. “A differentiator for us has always been our culture— specifically our commitment to building lasting relationships based on trust and care in our communities and with those we serve,” said Tommy Camp, President and CEO of BHHS Carolinas Companies. “In recent years, we’ve designed our offices to promote even greater collaboration among our associates, and to welcome our clients to stay a while in inviting public spaces, such as our cafés. We look forward to expanding this concept to our Battleground location,” said Camp. Plans for the new office call for large conference rooms and a café on the ground level, and a blend of offices and collaboration spaces across the building’s second floor. The modern architecture and convenient access to major thoroughfares made this the perfect choice for BHHS Yost and Little. “We are committed to providing the highest level of support for our sales associates beginning with training and education and continuing through every operational aspect of their business,” said Dan Washington, Senior Vice President of Sales. “The new office space will continue to position our team to lead in the marketplace and to provide a client experience that is second to none,” Washington added. Construction is underway, and the company looks forward to welcoming clients through its new doors later this year. About BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CAROLINAS COMPANIES Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies has more than 900 associates and 14 offices across North Carolina. The full-service residential real estate firm offers brokerage, mortgage, title insurance, relocation services, property and casualty insurance and warranty services. It is the largest residential real estate firm serving all three of North Carolina’s major metropolitan markets and Pinehurst – doing business as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty in Greensboro; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Charlotte; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty in the Triangle and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinehurst Realty Group in Pinehurst and Southern Pines. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies are proud to be a part of HomeServices of America Inc., the largest independent residential real estate brokerage firm in the nation. Find out more by visiting www.BHHSCarolinas.com. About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has been recognized as #6 on Fortune’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies and #4 in Barron’s most recent list of World’s Most Respected Companies. Visit www.bhhs.com for details.
GREENSBORO, NC
Triad Business Journal

Toyota selects general contractor for Triad battery plant

A Midwestern firm has started work on the site. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
#Mortgage#Foreclosure
Triad Business Journal

Could Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac loan guidelines for condos could have harmful ripple effects on housing market?

In the wake of the tragic collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida, that killed nearly 100, just about every aspect of the condominium industry has been put under the microscope. Ranging from new legislation around the condo recertification process to more stringent requirements around inspections, another aspect of...
SURFSIDE, FL
Triad Business Journal

BizEquity Joins LPL Financials's Vendor Affinity Program

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO BETTER SERVE AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider of online business valuations, announced today that its cloud-based valuation platform is now available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions through the firm’s network of vetted and approved vendors. LPL’s more than 19,000 affiliated financial advisors, RIAs, and institutions are now able to leverage BizEquity’s innovative business valuation software and prospecting database of over 33 million privately-held businesses. LPL’s Vendor Affinity Program provides a curated fintech marketplace helping to reduce the complexity and costs of running a business. The network of approved third-party vendors offers their products and services to LPL clients at discounted rates. Vendors are selected based on advisor demand, ease of use, and their ability to meet LPL’s security and compliance requirements. “We are thrilled to partner with LPL. Arming their advisors with the BizEquity platform can lead to better outcomes for their business owner clients,” said Jason Early, BizEquity’s President of Business Operations. “Over the next decade, 10 million businesses will transition and unlocking valuation knowledge will be a critical step for owners and their advisors.” “Small businesses are critical to the U.S. economy, and LPL is a strong proponent of entrepreneurship. Our firm is a proud partner to over 19,000 independent financial advisors, many of whom support the personal and professional financial needs of small business owners. With the addition of BizEquity, our clients have more choice and unique pricing to be able to access business valuation services in support of their clients’ needs,” commented Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. About BizEquity BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For further information, please contact: BizEquity, LLC Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Triad Business Journal

40 Under 40 2022: Bobby Cole

Bobby Cole is the founder and president of industrial automation consultancy Think-PLC LLC. We have 40 great reasons for you to register for this event! Join us as we honor these talented, young leaders!. Triad C-Suite Awards 2022. Triad Business Journal's awards program will honor CEOs and CFOs in the...
ECONOMY
Triad Business Journal

U.S. expected to see 48.5M square feet of new office space in 2022, nearing pre-Covid-19 levels

The pipeline for new office construction isn't quite at pre-pandemic levels but appears to be inching closer. Richard Florida is an economist, urban studies theorist and author. In this event, he offers business insights on the year ahead. Please note that this virtual event is in eastern standard time, make sure to adjust for your local time zone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
