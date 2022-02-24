ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Arizona House OKs GOP bill backing gun businesses

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Wednesday to penalize businesses that refuse to do business with firearms companies by barring them from state contracts.

The proposal that passed with only support from majority Republicans drew strong opposition from the banking industry but backing from gun groups and the firearms industry.

would require companies signing contracts worth more than $100,000 with the state or local governments to certify they won’t refuse to work with firearms-related companies.

Carroll and firearms industry lobbyists said some banks are refusing to do business with firms involved with the firearms industry. They framed it as an issue of banks preventing people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

But bankers resisted the bill, calling it government overreach for lawmakers to try to force businesses to deal with other companies against their will. Industry lobbyists who testified against the bill also said lawmakers are politicizing an issue that is not present in Arizona.

The 31-28 party-line vote sends the measure to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation follows the shutdown of social media sites popular with extremists, including Gab and Parler, when their web hosts, banks or payment processors refused to continue doing business.

The Arizona bill stands in contrast to efforts in more liberal states to target gun manufacturers.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Arizona House OKs critical race theory ban in constitution

Republicans in the Arizona House have approved a measure that will ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race. A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major...
ARIZONA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

House OKs controversial election bills

The Idaho House on Monday passed two election bills — including one that would create a new deadline for the state’s more than 300,000 unaffiliated voters to participate in closed Republican primary elections. House members also passed a bill that would make it illegal to carry a ballot...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Lawmakers Send Biden Reminder of War Powers Act Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict

A bipartisan group of 43 representatives joined forces in a letter to President Joe Biden to remind the executive branch that it must seek the approval of Congress before authorizing a war — whether or not its in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore. 4th District) led the effort and joined Cheddar News Wrap to explain. "It's time for Congress to get back the authority, which is vested to us in the constitution, not in the executive branch," he said. "The president. once we're at war, we speak with one voice with the commander in chief. But before that, it's up to the American people and Congress whether or not we're going to become engaged in a war."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gop#Ap#The Arizona House#Republicans#Senate
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GOP lawmakers OK bill to make Gwinnett school board elections nonpartisan

The Republican-controlled Georgia House of Representatives on Thursday voted 95-61 for a bill to make Gwinnett County Board of Education elections nonpartisan. If Gov. Brian Kemp signs the bill into law, the names of school board candidates would appear on voter ballots without party affiliation. In addition, school board elections would be held during the primary elections, removing the board seats from the November general ballot.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Law.com

House GOP Backs DeSantis on Immigration

“We’ve seen multiple incidences where chartered flights or buses are sending individuals into communities in the dark of night without any collaboration with local or state governments," the bill sponsor said. After a debate that focused heavily on unaccompanied children, House Republicans continued moving forward Thursday with an effort...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Arizona House OKs school spending cap waiver; Senate delays

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House voted Tuesday to avert a shutdown of the state's K-12 public school system by approving a waiver of a constitutional cap on spending that would be exceeded by March 1. But the Senate president says she does not yet have the votes. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Idaho State Journal

House OKs bill to protect Idaho gun makers, carriers

BOISE — Legislation to enhance protections for gun-makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho headed to the governor’s desk on Wednesday. The House voted 58-9 on Wednesday to approve the measure that alters the state’s disaster preparedness act by prohibiting the closing of gun-related businesses during emergencies. Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in early 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some workers and...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion ban bill gets initial House OK

CHEYENNE – On Thursday, a measure that its sponsor says would ban abortion starting five days after “the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade,” made it one step closer to becoming Wyoming law. “This bill is referred to as a trigger bill, or an abortion ban in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

With Liz Cheney’s re-election prospects in doubt, her national profile grows

The schism within the Republican Party will be on vivid display Saturday in dueling events 850 miles apart. Former President Donald Trump will address his supporters at an annual meeting of conservative activists in Orlando, Florida, while his Republican critics heard from the congresswoman he’s hellbent on defeating — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
WYOMING STATE
WISH-TV

House OKs bill to close human trafficking loopholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Human trafficking suspects would lose a pair of defenses under legislation approved Thursday morning. Bill sponsors said suspects in human trafficking cases often use the third-party defense to get off the hook, saying they paid the victim for their services and not their trafficker. The bill...
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy