Every baseball fan remembers the moments that made them fall in love with the game. The story often follows a similar arc. Walking into a stadium for the first time and seeing the lush greenery of all the money that team ownership saved by not paying their players what they’re worth. Children’s lives are altered forever when they go to spring training and meet the front-page prospects, Club Control and Financial Flexibility. Who could forget the annual winter tradition of looking at the schedule and making plans for Opening Day, then coming back in a few months to see when the season will actually start?

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO