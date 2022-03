Spider-Man: No Way Home knocked down the doors in a big way for the big-screen multiverse, folding in previous versions of the webslinger all into one movie and making almost everything before the MCU canon. This trend is set to continue not only in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but at the Distinguished Competition as well, with 2022's The Flash movie featuring multiple Batman characters (including Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's versions). Like Benedict Cumberbatch has said in many a Marvel trailer, "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little," and the trend could become a crutch for movie studios.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO