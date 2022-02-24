ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

MISSING: Denarius Hill, 33, Last Seen More Than 3 Weeks Ago In South Austin

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks from his South Austin neighborhood home.

Denarius Hill, 33, was last seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of West Adams Street. He left his cellphone behind, and has not made contact since Sunday, Jan. 30.

He does not have a vehicle and was last seen on foot.

Hill is a Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Denarius Hill (Credit: Chicago Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Special Victims unit detectives at (312) 746-8255.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 found dead inside South Side home: officials

CHICAGO — Two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s South Side, according to police and fire officials. The bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a home on on the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A witness said they heard arguing followed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WWL

Missing 16-year-old last seen leaving home for school

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old who was last seen leaving her home to go to school on Wednesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 16-year-old Lauryn Webber’s guardians last saw her leaving her home on the way to Edna Karr High School around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Webber was wearing her school uniform and has not been seen or heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Man stabbed to death on South Side ID'd; Chicago police investigating

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death Friday morning on a sidewalk in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Diego Damis, 41, was found with several stab wounds around 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said. SEE ALSO | British man sentenced 45...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hammond woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over, killing boyfriend

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana woman who was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2019 by running him over with her car has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison. Thursday’s sentencing of comes seven months after a Lake County jury found 25-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond guilty of voluntary manslaughter, […]
HAMMOND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Brown
KLFY News 10

Missing woman last seen at Bayou Vista casino

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is looking for a missing woman who was last seen at the casino in Bayou Vista. Arianne Brantley, 30, from Jeanerette, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 17. If you have any information on her location, contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.
BAYOU VISTA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Adams#Chicago Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man stabbed in the foot at gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man told police he was stabbed in the foot as he got out of his car at a Rockford gas station early Sunday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station, at 913 Kilburn Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. where the victim had been stabbed. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams, Shot And Killed In Carjacking Attempt In 2020, Is Recognized With Honorary Street Name

CHICAGO (CBS) — Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams was murdered in an attempted carjacking in late 2020, and on Saturday, he was commemorated with an honorary street name. Loved ones were present for the unveiling of four signs at the each corner of 95th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The corner now has the honorary designation of Lt. Dwain P. Williams Way. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and many of Williams’ colleagues, friends, and neighbors were also there to honor his memory. (Credit: CBS) On Dec. 3, 2020, Williams, 65, was leaving his favorite popcorn store, Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in Morgan Park. He was walking to his vehicle, when a stolen four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him. The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire with his legally-possessed weapon. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Four people have been charged with Williams’ murder. Police say they were part of a carjacking ring.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old woman shot, killed at Park City apartment complex

PARK CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Park City apartment complex. At around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Sharon Avenue on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman suffering from […]
PARK CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

UPDATE: Missing woman found near the home where she was last seen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have found the missing Marica Jones in a field and wooded area near the home where she was last seen. The police helicopter helped spot her and lead officers and first responders to her. ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8:15 A.M. FEB. 15, 2022. LEXINGTON,...
LEXINGTON, KY
10TV

Missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Chillicothe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing 28-year-old woman. Sheriff George Lavender Jr. said Lindsey Schobelock was last seen Wednesday night in Chillicothe but her vehicle was located on Windy Ridge Road in Huntington Township. He adds that she is...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WGN News

15-year-old boy dies after shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in the head in West Englewood. Police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Paulina. The teen was standing outside when a black Chevrolet approached, firing shots in his direction. The teen, later identified as Jamerion Wales, […]
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy