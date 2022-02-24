PHS Students Serve Local Nursing Home Residents

UT Tyler nursing students were surprised as a local group paid it forward Thursday. Primrose Retirement Community residents and staff spent the day dispersing gift cards and other treats to the unsuspecting students as part of a “Random Acts of Kindness” imitative. “With the challenges in the world...
Residents at The Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehabilitation Center were surprised with Valentine’s Day cards today from students at Grant Elementary School. Activities Director Velnet Pier thanked the participating classes “for providing the beautiful, creative, and thoughtful cards to Residents at The Bay at Waters Edge.”
The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nursing homes here in Florida are closing wings and refusing patients because they don’t have enough staff to provide the required number of direct patient care required by state law. Now, as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the homes are asking lawmakers to let them count the hours of care provided by specialists who are already seeing patients in the homes.
A care home nurse who falsified records and failed to add vital information to vulnerable residents’ care plans has been barred from practising for a year. Jennifer Ann Stevenson was working at Lady Forester Community Nursing Home in Much Wenlock, run by English Care, when omissions and errors were discovered in multiple care plans she was responsible for.
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Lawmakers are revising nursing home rules that could affect how much care residents receive. Supporters call the proposed changes a big improvement, but opponents fear it will water down the quality of care for the most vulnerable. “I think it's a disaster,” Kaydra Bonamy told...
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — With almost 30 years of overall experience, a Pontiac school nurse works to keep her students and colleagues happy and healthy. From treating asthma attacks to testing for COVID-19, and everything in between, School Nurse Rachel Lee holds health and safety in the highest regard.
Of the 21 Parsons High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students attending the district competition in Pittsburg last month, 17 are headed to the state competition April 4-6 in Wichita. The 17 students comprised seven groups of two to three students each, with each group working on...
WILTON, Maine — Kathleen Chenery moved to the United States five years ago for love after meeting her husband online. But during the pandemic presented its challenges: She was a new mom, and she missed her family in the Philippines. "I was feeling like kind of down with the...
Editor’s Note: In honor of Black History Month, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) would like to highlight some of its outstanding students and their successes. This is the first in a three-part series from UACCB. For a time, Alesondria “Alli” Scales (pictured) considered herself a...
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Rep. Michael Echols authors bill requiring pharmacists to fill off-label prescriptions. Some pharmacists refused to fill off-label prescriptions for the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin because it is not approved to treat COVID-19. KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Updated: 18 hours...
The Kingstree-Lake City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s Physical and Mental Health Committee brought cheer to residents at nursing facilities in their service area during the holiday season. Members of the chapter donated fuzzy socks and travel lotion which were then packed in Christmas stockings and...
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — No one has been more affected by COVID in nursing homes than the residents and the nurses. The Duncaster Senior Living facility in Bloomfield is a 60 bed non-profit facility where 99% of the staff are vaccinated and boosted. They told me they’ve gotten through the last two years with the four "C’s": Care, Compassion, Containment and Communication.
Monday was emotional for nurses and workers, and for many who said they have been away from New Orleans for far too long. "I thank God for being able to come to Charity Hospital. I feel comfortable coming over here, and seeing people I have not seen in quite a while," Ms. Shirley Mitchell Morris said.
NILES — A Niles nonprofit organization is doing its best to support the increasing number of people in need. The Ferry Street Resource Center, 620 Ferry St., is amid one of its busiest years on record. According to Executive Director Ric Pawloski, FSRC is on pace to receive more...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A local woman is helping to raise money for the homeless couple found dead in Walker Park. As we’ve previously reported, Ray and Amanda Topf were found dead in the cold last week. “I kept thinking am I going to recognize their faces?” said Brooke Kochel. She’s a Registered Nurse at […]
The tradition of sending notes and cards to loved ones for Valentine’s Day originated in the 1700’s. Fourth and fifth grade students at Meyersdale Elementary School have embraced that sentiment and created handwritten cards for residents at a local nursing home. More than 100 cards were created for the men and women at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and sent to arrive on Valentine’s Day.
Over 1.4 million nursing home residents were not up to date on pneumococcal vaccinations, a study published Feb. 25 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. Researchers analyzed data from CMS-certified skilled nursing facilities from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 22, 2018, which was linked to Medicare Part B carrier claims to corroborate pneumococcal vaccination up-to-date status with vaccination claims.
Comments / 0