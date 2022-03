FORT WORTH, Texas -- It was thrown in almost as an aside, part of a cross-examination at the end of an eventful day in court. While questioning a former DEA agent, defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked whether the agent was aware that in 2019, Tyler Skaggs sent Los Angeles Angels teammate Matt Harvey a text asking him to put drugs in his locker because he wanted to pitch "loosey goosey."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO