ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor signals support for trans girls sports ban

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0Hgr_0eNKwKD800

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled support Wednesday for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and place restrictions on teaching about racism and political issues.

The Republican governor told reporters that he was waiting to see the final versions of those bills, although the GOP-dominated state Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on sending the transgender sports bill to his desk to sign into law or veto.

Holcomb did point to the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy covering transgender students wanting to play sports that match their gender identity and has said it has had no transgender girls finalize a request to play on girls team.

“I agree, adamantly, that boys should be playing boys sports and girls should be playing girls sports, and mixed sports should be just that,” Holcomb said, referring to a person’s sex at birth. “So how we craft the actual language and support organizations like the IHSAA, who’s done an admirable job to date, we need to make sure that they can continue to do just that.”

If Holcomb signs the bill into law, Indiana would be at least the 11th Republican-led state to adopt such a ban on transgender women or girls in sports. Some other GOP-led states are also considering such bans.

Holcomb has avoided taking a public stance on the other major education bill that Republican supporters say would increase transparency about what is being taught in classrooms and that opponents say would be used to censor teachers and force them to do unnecessary extra work. He said Wednesday that he was still considering the proposal.

The Senate education committee voted Wednesday to advance the bill, which it rolled back last week following weeks of intense criticism from teachers and public schools advocates. The proposal now heads to the full Senate.

“I think the bill where it is now is a vast improvement from where it started, with the emphasis, rightly so, on transparency and parental engagement, and so anything that encourages parental engagement in the education of their students in our state’s future is a good thing,” Holcomb said. “However, I will be watching every word.”

An amendment adopted Wednesday made minor changes to the bill, including an addition to a “good citizenship” clause that would allow teachers to condemn historical injustices such as slavery and the Nazis, which they had been concerned they wouldn’t be allowed to do.

The Senate education committee rejected half a dozen other amendments offered by Democrats. They included proposals to send the curriculum transparency issue to a special study committee that would meet after this year’s session ends.

The Indiana State Teachers Association, the largest teachers union in the state, remains opposed to the amended bill.

“The foundations of this bill remain grounded on a false narrative that teachers can’t be trusted,” ISTA President Keith Gambill said in a statement.

The current version of the bill would ensure that parents have access to their child’s school’s learning management system and allow them to review any other learning materials used in their child’s classroom upon request. Parents could ask their school board to adopt a parent committee to review curriculum, though it would not be required.

The bill would also allow parents to appeal to the Indiana Department of Education to take administrative action for a violation if they remain unsatisfied after following their child’s school’s grievance process.

The bill further stipulates that schools would be barred from teaching that one group is inherently superior or inferior to another, that one group should be treated adversely or preferentially, and that individuals, by virtue of their traits, “are inherently responsible” for the past actions of others who share their traits. Supporters say that means teachers could teach about slavery but not that white people should feel bad about slavery, for example.

Despite calls from teachers and mental health advocates to amend components of the bill that would limit social-emotional learning services provided to students, a provision added to the bill Wednesday only requests that a special study committee make recommendations for mental, social-emotional and psychological services in schools.

Sen. Linda Rogers, a Republican from Granger who sponsored the bill, said that decision is a reflection of her “many, many conversations with constituents, parents, educators, and those that are working in the mental health field.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Illinois COVID-19 mask mandate lifted Monday for most indoor spaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The need for face coverings in most indoor spaces in Illinois was ending Monday as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier announced that he would lift the mandate for masks to slow the spread of the deadly virus as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations fall. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aiming to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement was at least temporarily sidelined in Legislature on Thursday amid ongoing objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police. The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday during an eight-hour meeting that ended with three GOP […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Granger, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
WGN News

Chicago Park District legal bills top $300,000 in abuse case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating the department’s response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches. Legal bills connected to the issue include $259,000 to a law firm charged with investigating the park district’s response to the allegations, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

BOSTON (AP) — The House voted Monday to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. The 422-0 vote follows a long-running campaign to recognize the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Senate passed the legislation last year. The unit, known in short as the Six […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WGN News

Illinois expects $760 million from opioid settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is expected to receive $760 million as part of a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors sued for their role in the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced Friday. Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said the state’s share of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement is the result of three years of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Community activist organizes gun lock handout

CHICAGO — In an effort to prevent gun-related deaths for young children, community activist Andrew Holmes organized a gun lock handout Saturday. Over 400 gun locks were distributed during the event along South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago during the event, with Holmes planning to distribute an additional 1,000 locks to Dolton residents next.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Trans Women#Legislature#School Sports#Racism#Ap#Republican#Gop#Senate#Ihsaa
WGN News

CPS’ universal masking policy to remain in place

CHICAGO — Amid widespread loosening of COVID-19 restrictions both locally and nationally, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced Friday that the district will retain a universal masking policy. Martinez said the district’s COVID-19 policies are currently not before a judge after a contempt hearing for Martinez and a CPS principal scheduled for Friday was canceled. According […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On the first day […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Kankakee notes milestone of most female officers in history

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A police department outside Chicago has reported a milestone of having the most female officers in its history. The Kankakee Police Department has 10 female officers currently, or roughly 16% of its 61 officers, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. The officers’ experience with the department ranges from six months to more […]
KANKAKEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN News

Chicago dog first in Illinois infected with COVID-19

ELMHURST, Ill. — Veterinary virologists with the University of Illinois recently confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in a dog in Illinois who was exposed to an infected human during the New Year’s holiday. Dr. Drew Sullivan said it wasn’t kennel cough and was not responding to treatment. Buster the Pug was wheezing up a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

United Center updates COVID-19 policies for events on Monday

CHICAGO – As the City of Chicago and State of Illinois drop their mask mandate for most indoor places, the United Center is also updating its policies as well when it comes to events held at the venue. On Monday, the home of the Blackhawks and Bulls will allow fans to either present proof of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Northwestern great turned Zion mayor Billy McKinney helps save hometown

ZION, Ill. – Billy McKinney is one of Northwestern’s all-timers. Lightly recruited out of Zion-Benton High School, McKinney cracked the starting lineup three games into his freshman season at NU and never left. A bright chapter in a playing career that continued into the NBA and ended in 1985, back in Chicago with the Bulls […]
ZION, IL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy