It looks like Capcom could be quietly paving the way to announce some new Resident Evil remasters in the future. Over the past couple of years, Capcom has released a new Resident Evil video game of some sort on an annual basis. And while these games have been wholly new (or remade) installments within the series, no such Resident Evil title is currently planned to drop in 2022. However, thanks to a recent development on Capcom's end, it looks like Resident Evil fans could have something new to latch onto this year.

