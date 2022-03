Northwestern finished sixth at the Big Ten Championships with 796 points, a new program record for points scored at conference championships. Kevin Houseman and Federico Burdisso’s individual school records highlighted this historic performance. NU also finished in sixth place in 2021, but improved upon the record they set last year of 722 points this time around. Over the course of the week at Purdue, the Cats broke three school records and qualified for several finals in individual events.

