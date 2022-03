In September, 2021, Swedish electric bike maker CAKE unveiled the Makka, its minimalist, stylish, entry-level urban runabout. At an MSRP of $4,000, it’s still the most affordable little electric scoot in the bakery—and now, as of February 2022, it’s about to get a whole lot brighter. I don’t know about you, but I personally love bright colors on bikes. So, let’s grab our sunglasses and check it out.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO